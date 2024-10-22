Fiji to play PNG in beach soccer opener

[Source: OFC]

Fiji beach soccer has undergone significant changes since last year’s OFC Nations Cup tournament under the guidance of Solomon Islander Jerry Sam.

Only four players from last year’s OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup are in Honiara, Solomon Islands for today’s tournament.

Captain Tevita Waranaivalu and Madhwan Gounder may miss the opening match after arriving late, but Sam remains optimistic about his squad’s potential.

Coach Jerry Sam [Source: OFC]

Coach Sam says the team is in Honiara to experience the environment and learn as much as possible.

He also emphasizes the importance of development for the young players.

“Basically this team is a very new team so we want to base a bit more on development now, we want to engage these players to specialise in beach soccer.”

Our side will play Papua New Guinea today at 2pm in the first match.

Tomorrow, Fiji takes on Tahiti at 2pm and on Thursday they’ll play Solomon Islands at 4pm.