Fiji moves up three places

Fiji men’s senior football side is now ranked 150 on the latest FIFA World Rankings, up three places from the last ranking.

Robert Sherman’s men are the third best team in Oceania, behind 95th ranked New Zealand and Solomon Islands, which is on 144.

Fiji’s jump comes after beating the Solomon Islands and drawing with Hong Kong in the Tri- Nations earlier this month.

Samoa leapt seven places to 185 after beating Tonga and American Samoa in their FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

Meanwhile, world champions, Argentina is still the number one team in the world.