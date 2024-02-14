Fiji FACT moves to Labasa

[File Photo]

The Fiji FACT tournament will now be held in Subrail Park in Labasa.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf confirms that the Board has booked the venue with the Labasa Town Council for the group games on May 31st to June 2nd.

“We will now take Fiji FACT to Subrail Park, which is available and we have booked it for 31st May, 1st and 2nd June and if Labasa is there in the semi-finals, we will go back there in the semi-finals and final.”

Yusuf says it is unfortunate that the tournament, which was earmarked to be held at the HFC Bank Stadium had to be relocated due to a ‘glitch’ in the Fiji Sports Council’s new online booking system.

Fiji FA had booked the stadium for the Fiji FACT, before it was forced to move after being informed by the Fiji Sports Council that the venue had been reserved on the same dates for the Oceania Athletics Championships.