Fiji FA to seek government funding for Women's U-20 FIFA World Cup debut

Fiji FA President, Rajesh Patel

The Fiji Football Association plans to seek financial assistance from the government for the Women’s Under-20 side’s participation in the FIFA World Cup.

Fiji FA President, Rajesh Patel, emphasizes the need for funding to equip and prepare the players and team.

He highlights that preparations are set to commence this month, and considers this a significant milestone for women’s football in the country.

“We are already and we’ll have to look at the funding and everything and all those things. So we will definitely be knocking the doors of the government and everything because the funding for the women’s is the first time in the World Cup. So it is the same that we got to equally look at men’s and women’s.”

Patel asserts that the girls deserve the same support as the men’s team.

The inclusion of the Young Kulas was confirmed after the participating teams expanded from 16 to 24.

New Zealand qualified from the Oceania playoffs last year, while Fiji settled as the runner-up.

The Women’s Under-20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Colombia from August 31st to September 22nd next year.