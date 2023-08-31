Fiji expects tough PNG side

The Fiji Football Under-23 side is using their two-day break to rejuvenate and prepare accordingly for their next OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier match.

Fiji will face Papua New Guinea tomorrow and the team understands that they have to achieve the desired result.

This will be PNG’s first pool game after the match against New Zealand was forfeited with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee ruling to award the Kiwis a 3-0 win.

Head coach Rob Sherman acknowledges PNG will come at them fresh and energetic, but Fiji will strive to outclass their Pacific neighbors.

“It’s standard policy two or three-day turn around. We have already prepared previously for the PNG game.”

Sherman plans to make minimal changes to his match day squad but has strategies in mind for the game.

The match will take place tomorrow at 3pm and can be watched live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.