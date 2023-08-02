Fiji Beach Soccer team prepares for outing in Tahiti

Digicel Fiji Beach Soccer head coach, Jerry Sam.

Digicel Fiji Beach Soccer head coach Jerry Sam has announced his 12-member team for the upcoming OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup.

The team was selected during the Digicel Fiji FA Beach Soccer Competition held over the weekend.

“On the weekend we organized a tournament, just a day competition just to identify the players and I’m so happy to see the potential players that came for the Beach soccer tournament”

Sam expressed his satisfaction with the potential players who participated in the tournament.

He has been urging the selected players to play cautiously due to the risk of injuries during the Digicel Fiji Premier League competitions.

The tournament will take place in Tahiti.