FFA thanks northern spectators

The Fiji Football Association extends its gratitude to the northern spectators for making last week’s Digicel Fiji FACT pool games unforgettable.

Fiji FA chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf, remarked that it has been a long time since they have seen such impressive crowds.

He added that the turnout was surreal, and they do not regret bringing the tournament to the northern division.

Article continues after advertisement

“The whole of Vanua Levu turned up, and it is good that people are still supporting football. Not only did they watch the Labasa matches, but they also watched every team play as well.”

He added that not only are the tickets sold out, but the food is as well.

Yusuf mentioned that they are expecting a similar turnout this weekend.

Ba will meet Navua in the second semi-final at 4:30 PM at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The first semi-final will be played between Labasa and Lautoka at 2:00 PM.

The final kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.