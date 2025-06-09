FBC secures exclusive rights to air FIFA Youth World Cups

[Photo Credit: Maraya Tours]

Fijians can look forward to world-class football action live from their living rooms, as the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has secured the exclusive rights to air several FIFA Youth World Cups in 2025 and 2026.

The coverage kicks off later this year with the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025™ from November 3 to 27, where Fiji’s national U-17 team will proudly fly the flag on the global stage.

This marks a major moment for local fans, with the opportunity to watch Fiji compete against the world’s best young talent.

Football fever will continue with the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ from September 27 to October 19, followed closely by the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2025™, scheduled from October 17 to November 8.

And the action won’t stop there.

In 2026, FBC will bring more youth football excitement with live coverage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

FBC TV Manager Sitiveni Halofaki says the broadcaster is proud to give Fijians access to the future stars of world football and create more inspiration for young players across the country.

This milestone reinforces FBC’s commitment to delivering top-level international sporting content to local audiences free, live and in real time.

