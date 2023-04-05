Extra inks $600k football deal

[Photo: supplied]

Fiji’s fastest growing supermarket, Extra has inked a deal worth $600,000 with the Fiji Football Association.

This was penned today and is a five-year deal with Extra Supermarket now being Fiji FA’s official supermarket partner.

Extra Supermarket Managing Director, Kavishay Abhimannu says while the company is proud to be associated with football, it also adds to activities that they undertake as part of Extra Supermarket “Corporate Social Responsibility” (CSR) to support and assist the community at large in Fiji.

He says as they grow, the people of Fiji will continue to benefit and they’re now in preparation for the opening of their fourth in North later this year, which will be at the Damodar City complex in Labasa.

Fiji FA President, Rajesh Patel, says as part of this sponsorship deal, Extra Supermarket also gets the naming rights for the Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC), Futsal Super League, Futsal International Friendlies (event sponsor) and the Viti Futsal Cup.

He adds that it is indeed a timely boost for them as Fiji FA have a very busy schedule this year and in the coming years as far as the national team commitments are concerned.



[Photo: Supplied]