Erfan to take up coaching job for Nasinu FC

Mohammed Zahid Erfan [Source: Suva FA]

Mohammed Zahid Erfan has been selected as Nasinu FC’s coach for the season.

Erfan, the former coach of Suva FC and a physiotherapist, expressed gratitude to the Nasinu FA management for approaching him to lead the team.

He sees this opportunity as a blessing in disguise.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to thank the Nasinu Football Association for bringing me on board, having faith in me, and entrusting me with the significant responsibility,” Khan said.

Despite spending the last couple of years with Suva, Khan acknowledges that it was time for him to move on.

“Leaving Suva is one of the saddest days of my life. I can say I have spent many years with Suva, celebrating victories and enduring losses, creating numerous good memories. There are no hard feelings or grudges against Suva.”

He emphasizes his loyalty to football, expressing his commitment to whatever role he takes on and wherever he goes.

Erfan is determined to lead Nasinu back to their winning ways.

He mentions that his focus is not on players from outside but rather on the current team, as he sees great potential in them.