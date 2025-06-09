Double yellow rules six out in EPL this week

Merrill Nand [right] of Suva will miss this week's EPL match [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Six players will miss this week’s Premier League games due to accumulated yellow cards, however, five of them will be available for their respective teams in the opening Battle of the Giants round in Labasa next weekend.

The players ruled out are Faazil Ali of Ba, Shaheel Thomas Valentine from Nadi, Nadroga’s Semesa Sacere, along with Mosese Balenagaga of Navua and Suva’s Merrill Nand.

Kalisito Veikoka of Nasinu is the sixth player but his team is not part of this year’s BOG.

91 players are booked under one yellow card and may miss the first Extra BOG round if they cop another this weekend in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, in this weekend’s Extra Premier League round 14 games, Labasa hosts Navua at 1:30pm tomorrow at Subrail Park while Nasinu takes on Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

At 1pm on Sunday, Nadroga meets Suva at Lawaqa Park and Lautoka hosts Tavua at Chirchill Park.

The final game on Sunday kicks off at 3pm with Rewa and Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori. You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji 2.

