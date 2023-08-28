Dogalau honoured to lead Fiji

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Etonia Dogalau is excited to lead the Fiji Football team in their match against New Zealand in the OFC Men’s-23 Olympic Qualifiers today.

The 22-year old lad from Tailevu is filled with mixed emotions as this is a new pair of shoes for him to wear.

As the captain, Dogalau believes his team will do all they can to make the country proud.

The policeman says they have been honest with their training and is looking forward to the thriller.

The Ba football player describes the team as a group of players full of positive energy.

Fiji will be meeting New Zealand at 2.45pm today.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.