DFPL double header at Uprising

Round one of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this weekend will see a doubleheader.

The Fiji Football Association confirms two games will be played at the Uprising Sports Complex at Pacific Harbour on Sunday.

Lautoka and Nasinu will kick start the new season at 11am before Navua hosts Nadroga at 3pm at Uprising.

The Men In Black takes on Suva at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy on Sunday.

In other games, Nadi faces Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park while Labasa will travel to Ratu Cakobau Park and meet Rewa.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa and Rewa game on Mirchi FM.