Football

Denmark reach knockouts, Serbia exit Euro 2024 after 0-0 draw

Reuters

June 26, 2024 6:50 am

[Source: Reuters]

Denmark secured a place in the knockout phase of Euro 2024 with a nervy 0-0 draw in Munich against Serbia – who head home after coming bottom of Group C – and will next face three-time European champion Germany.

The Danes – knowing they only needed a draw to move into the next phase – had more chances with Christian Eriksen pulling the strings from midfield, but were unable to turn that into a goal in their third draw of the tournament.

Denmark finish second in the group with Slovenia third, but both sides go through.

Article continues after advertisement

The two teams finished level on points, goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary record but Denmark finished higher due to the next tiebreaker of who had the best qualifying ranking.

“It’s going to be great against Germany,” Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel said of the last-16 match in Dortmund on Saturday.

“If we don’t believe in our chances, we might as well go home.”

Serbia defended stoutly for long periods, but could not provide opportunities for veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty several times. They came fourth in the group with two points from two draws.

Both teams had goals disallowed, Denmark for a corner that went out of play and Serbia for offside.

Serbia’s Dusan Tadic called the result a huge disappointment and a failure while Mitrovic lamented the talented side’s inability to create chances.

“We did not create enough chances to score the goal and that cost us,” Mitrovic said.

“It is a bitter feeling. It is the worst when you are so near and you can do it and at the end you fail. We are emotionally drained.”

The Danes enjoyed substantial possession in the opening period against a Serbia side needing a victory to have a chance of making the knock-out stage of the tournament.

Eriksen, who set a record for most appearances for Denmark with his 133rd international game, had a shot saved in the first half and was the main attacking threat throughout.

“They had to go forward to score while we already had a result at 0-0 and for that reason we were a bit passive at the end,” Eriksen said.

“It’s surreal to stand here with 133 caps, it’s completely insane. I never dreamed of that.”

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic cheered on Serbia whose fans showed their displeasure throughout the night by throwing plastic cups onto the pitch.

Despite a boisterous atmosphere created by both sets of supporters, the match itself only offered occasional moments of excitement.

Serbia soaked up the pressure in the first half, looking to mainly counter, but they rarely threatened and had more of the ball after the break.

Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic brought on Dusan Tadic and Luka Jovic at the start of the second half and his side almost broke the deadlock moments after the break.

Jovic later put the ball in the net but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Denmark had 10 total attempts in the match compared to five for Serbia who finished with three strikers as they frantically searched for the goal that would keep them in the tournament.

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand subbed off Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund and midfielder Morten Hjulmand to bring on fresh legs and preserve the draw.

But Hjulmand will miss the next match after he picked up a second booking of the group stage.

TLTB records 25% reduction in rental arrears

Man charged in relation to Vitogo fatal accident

Symposium challenges status quo

Robbery suspect in custody

Fijian children at risk of forced labor and trafficking: Report

iTaukei Land Commission addresses VKB issues in Macuata

Health Ministry targets electrical enhancements

Waqa urges prioritizing regional issues

Lau leaders encouraged to seize agro opportunity

SPBD targets 500 women for financial support by year's end

Pacific Islands advance climate goals

Four people arrested after protest at UK PM Sunak's home

Self-taught Cuban glass blower turns recycled glass into art

Peru to stop labeling transgender people as mentally ill

Police fire on demonstrators trying to storm Kenya parliament, several dead

Chanel takes haute couture fashion to Paris Opera house

No pressure says Sherman

Denmark reach knockouts, Serbia exit Euro 2024 after 0-0 draw

England top group, Slovenia through after 0-0 draw

Elder impressed with lifters

Five changes for NSW Blues

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City, health officials say

Argentina, Chile set for Copa America clash

Sabitzer's late strike seals 3-2 win for Austria

Mbappe scores but France held to 1-1 draw by Poland

Sotutu expresses disappointment over All Blacks snub

BSP announces first ever collective agreement

FHTA announces platinum sponsors for HOTEC 2024

Russia promises retaliation against US for Ukraine strike on Crimea

Will ex-gang leader held in Tupac Shakur killing get house arrest with $750K bail?

No hints for Fiji's semi-final line-up says Sherman

Women, children exploited: TIP report

Efforts underway to address nurse’s grievances: Dr Tudravu

South Korea begins search for answers after battery plant fire kills 22

Need for more caregivers in Fiji

PIF to formalize cyber security partnership

BPO sector awaits budget announcement

Fiji focuses on forest conservation efforts

Don’t rely on rumors: Byrne

Israel strikes kill at least 11 in Gaza, tanks push further into Rafah

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach semi-finals, Australia go home

Brazil held to scoreless draw by Costa Rica in Copa America opener

Council to support the proposed UNDRIP

Delhi minister stages hunger strike for more water to city amid extreme heat

FRA notes increase in vandalism cases

We want to go one better: Fuli

TIP report highlights issues

We're keeping our foot down says Sherman

World Bank approves $214.6m budget support for Fiji

Apple, Meta not in talks currently for AI partnership

MoH rolls out minor works allocation

Britney Spears' attorney Rosengart steps down

Termite Taskforce to undertake termite baiting

Lau people encouraged to lead fight against drugs

Rodriguez shines in Colombia's 2-1 win over Paraguay

Swift responds to Grohl’s live performance comment

Runaway Rohit roars back into form ahead of semis

Russia vows retaliation for US strike on Crimea

Woman found dead in Tavakubu

Man questioned over discovery of woman’s body

Stakeholders call for consultation on cheque phase-out

'Pure gold': Albania proud of battling with great teams despite Euros exit

Dior sports-inspired fabrics at Paris haute couture show

Britain's Princess Anne in hospital with head injury

Fiji Airways maintains winning streak

Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan aim to make 2025 freakier

US judges block parts of key Biden student debt plan

Late Zaccagni goal sends Italy into last 16 in 1-1 draw with Croatia

Spain make it three in a row with 1-0 win over Albania

Police investigate suspected murder in Navua

Prasad urges better framework for policy implementation

Body found in Rewa River identified

Mindy Kaling welcomes third child in surprise

Blaze at South Korea lithium battery plant kills 22 workers

PICs unite to tackle security threats

Valevatu grateful to be given a chance

Informal settlements pose challenges

Rest and recovery vital for Bula Boys

Heavy workload degrades service delivery

Ministry backs athletes to Paris Olympics

Environment conservation is vital says Tunabuna

Rohit leads India to Semis, Australia in brink

Death toll rises to 20 after gunmen attack Russia's Dagestan

Vandalism a concern for health centre

Mbappe recovering after nose break: Deschamps

Ministry committed to assisting Nakabuta Community

Beach cleanup highlights commitment to ocean sustainability

Lyles wins 100m at US trials, secures Paris spot

Ratu Naiqama endorses PRF's recycling plan

Woman found dead in Navua

Iran election: Young voters’ divide over 2022 protests shapes presidential race

Reece, Narawa named in All Blacks squad

Sen optimistic about smaller budget deficits in 2024-25

Sea level rise affects Nabouwalu terminal project

Rabuka urges Pacific action against drug crisis

Masi appointed as new FNRL chair

SPBD opens its 10th branch in Nausori

Legal Aid expands services to support the vulnerable

ICAF project to assist vulnerable communities

Tight contest for Chess Championships

Lawyer to file no case to answer submissions

'Inside Out 2' surpasses $500M at Global box office

FCS evaluates all its programs

Trials over, US switch focus to Australian showdown in Paris

Eddie Murphy brings '80s to modern day with new 'Beverly Hills Cop' film

Uruguay clinch 3-1 Copa America win over Panama

Workshop concludes with new roadmap for collaboration

Orthodox priest, multiple police killed in gunmen attack

Indonesian Muslim metal group braces for biggest stage yet

Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at 'splendid' London concert

Tuwai stands ready for the call

Food quality concerns grip market

Bula Boys eye historic final

$2m to assist individuals affected by termites

Police ramp up arrests in Operation Yavirau

Israel offensive in Lebanon could increase risk of broader war, U.S. general says

Savusavu Chamber optimistic about new budget

Pulisic leads hosts US to 2-0 win over Bolivia in Copa America opener

Climate change threatens Blue Pacific's future: PM

Presenting early complaint is vital

More than 1,000 die in haj amid scorching temperatures

Hermes shows breezy summer styles for men on Paris runway

Fiji tourism thrives in May resulting in economic boost

Rasova's case adjourned again

Police search for missing man

Hungary suffers as usual in Euro 2024 win over Scotland, says coach

Collaboration strengthens Solomon Islands crime prevention

Deo urges nations to uphold rights of recyclers

Jordan grabs hat-trick to set England up for a place in T20 semi-finals

‘Hawaii Five-0’ fan favorite and former UFC fighter Taylor Wily dies at 56

Gunmen fire on targets in Russia's Dagestan region, six police killed

Taylor Swift goes Instagram official with Travis Kelce

Heat wave scorches US East Coast, spreads West

Austin Butler starstruck, couldn't greet Ryan Gosling

Fiji to face hosts in Paris

Hungary score last-minute winner to send Scots home

Fuellkrug's late goal sees Germany draw 1-1, win Euro group

Israeli airstrike kills eight at Gaza aid centre, witnesses say

Health Center requires urgent renovation

It was good run with Barbarians says Derenalagi

Bula Boys to address concerns privately

Meeting the unmet legal needs is vital: Kiran

Residents call for action on reservoir

Buewater Boxing donates 30% profits to charity

Communities to ensure ocean preservation

Volleyball tournament raises awareness on elderly abuse

Tabuya clarifies the $172K donation from the Chinese Embassy

Copa America a fresh start for Brazil after period of turmoil

Doueihi returns in style as Tigers rout Raiders

Cabinet approves national blue town framework

Kumar re-elected as FHTA Board President

Business leaders commit to mentoring indigenous entrepreneurs

Strategy to detail roles of various agencies

Russian bombing kills 3, injures 52 in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Growing vendor numbers create space shortage

PRNSC to tackle polycrisis and security challenge

Flying Fijians skipper happy with team’s performance

Fiji to co-host SIDS Solution Forum

Exhilarating start for Snooker nationals

Natabua High School Global Reunion targets infrastructure

Mexico lose captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica

Richardson punches ticket to Paris Olympics

Ben Affleck breaks down his ‘resting hard face’

Nabouwalu youth on a mission to eradicate drug use

Krishna tops Oceania goal scoring board

Rally participants call on government to reprioritize

Work commences on google project in Fiji

Fiji to host 21st annual regular session for WCPFC

Thousands join Budapest Pride to protest anti-LGBTQ+ policies

U20 ready for the big guns

Venezuela edge out 10-man Ecuador in Copa America

Dressel wins 50m free splash, sets up Paris title defense

Death toll rises to 54 in India liquor tragedy

Israeli strikes kill 42 in Gaza, officials Say

PM calls for acceptance of school dropouts

SOLE Fintech enhances financial inclusion

SCC prioritizes infrastructure maintenance

Ambassador Tarakinikini presents draft resolution on New Caledonia

Cabinet approves review of Security Industry Act 2010

Flying Fijians fall in thriller

Bula Boys down Tahiti in hard fought game

Belgium bounce back with 2-0 Euros win over Romania

Ecuador hopes to start Copa America campaign on a high

Blues claim Super Rugby title after 21-year drought

Martinez ready for Euro 2024 knock-outs with Portugal

Georgia hold Czechs to 1-1 draw

Rabbitohs outlast Manly to claim 75-year first

Walker kicks Roosters past Bulldogs in Gosford wet

Nadroga puts an end to Suva's reign

Bula Boys raring to go

China, Australia to issue five-year visas

Review approved for FNSC

Ministry seeks cash conversion for bus vouchers

Society works on providing free legal services

Cabinet approves execution of MOS with Australia

Fiji deposits instrument of accession to Budapest Convention

Kevin Costner confirms he won’t return to ‘Yellowstone’

New kumala variety ideal for dry conditions

Suva women defend Marama title

Silktails defeated by Storm