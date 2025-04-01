Delta tigers aware of AS Pirae’s strengths

[Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

Rewa football team faces a tough challenge tomorrow in a must-win game against AS Pirae.

Assistant coach Priyant Mannu says that AS Pirae is a strong and experienced team who are also seeking a win after their previous loss to Auckland City.

Mannu says the team has analyzed videos of AS Pirae’s game, and the coaching staff has developed a plan to maximize their chances of winning.

“It’s unfortunate that 2 players will miss this game, but we have capable replacements to fill in the roles required, and it’s time for everyone to step up.”

Mannu added that the senior players have been encouraging the team to elevate their performance.

Rewa will play AS Pirae tomorrow at 1pm.

