Dannemora Triumphs in FANCA ICC

[Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/ Facebook]

In a thrilling showdown at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, New Zealand’s Dannemora emerged as the new FANCA International Club Championship winner, defeating Nadi 2-1 in the main division.

The intense match played out yesterday, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Nadi, known for its football prowess, found themselves struggling to keep up with Danemora’s relentless pace.

The Kiwi team displayed exceptional skill and determination, leaving Nadi with just enough energy to tire the Jetsetters. It was a commendable effort from both sides, but Dannemora’s performance ultimately secured their championship victory.

In the Masters division final, the West Masters took the spotlight by defeating Valelevu Masters with a 1-0 scoreline.

The West Masters showcased their experience and finesse on the field, earning them the well-deserved title.

In the Legend division, it was a match to remember as California faced off against Western Sydney.

However, California fell short with a final score of 3-1, making Western Sydney the champions of the Legend division.

The FANCA International Club Championship, a biennial event, once again proved to be a thrilling tournament, highlighting the talents of teams from the United States of America, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.