Danemora through to last eight

Xclusive Homes Ltd, Danemora, a New Zealand-based side, secured their place in the quarterfinals of the FANCA International Club Championship after a one-all draw with Drasa in pool A this morning.

They will be joining Ba, Drasa, and Mulomulo Sydney, who have already qualified for the last four.

Ba qualified from Pool B, while Sydney Mulomulo is from Group C.

The remaining two teams will be announced later today.

Additionally, live commentaries of the semifinals can be heard on Radio Fiji Two.