Dalot and Mainoo fire Manchester United into Europa League knockouts

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester United cruised through to the Europa League knockout stages after goals from Diogo Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo earned the Premier League side a 2-0 victory over Steaua Bucharest this morning.

Coming into their trip to Romania, United knew victory would guarantee them a top-eight finish in the league phase of the new-look Europa League, but the visitors struggled to create any openings of note in a poor first half.

The introduction of substitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo livened up Ruben Amorim’s side in the second half, with Dalot tapping United in front on the hour mark.

Mainoo’s smart finish eight minutes later killed off the hosts’ chances of claiming a major scalp, helping United to finish third in the standings, while the defeat meant Steaua must beat PAOK or Stuttgart in a playoff to reach the last 16.

United came into their trip to Romania unbeaten in their previous 12 group or league phase matches in the Europa League.

It appeared that record may be under threat as the hosts looked the more likely to score early on.

Mihai Popescu on the stretch somehow contrived to miss from close range from the first half’s most promising opening.

After the break, United’s changes helped them seal a comfortable success.

Mainoo squared for Dalot after a well-worked United move, before Garnacho set up Mainoo perfectly for the game-clinching second.

Amorim became only the second Manchester United manager to win his first four major European matches in charge, after Alex Ferguson in 1990.

The manner of that latest victory, after a chaotic first few months in charge, will be welcome boost for the team.