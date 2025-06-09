CVC pressure for Labasa

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Pressure will be on Labasa to deliver at home in the second Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series at Subrail Park on Saturday.

Coach Alvin Chand says they are in a must-win situation and warns that anything less than a strong performance could see the title slip away.

Labasa will host Rewa this Saturday at Subrail Park, trailing 1–0 from the first leg played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Chand says the result of the first leg has made it very clear, and the second leg is a baptism of fire for the team.

He says the boys know that an unfavorable outcome will let the CVC out of their sight.

The Labasa School teacher also confirmed that Meli Codro will be available for selection.

The second leg showdown will be played this Saturday at Subrail Park, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30pm.

You can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji 2.

