Club banned from signing new players

Manchester United's Dwight Yorke during the warm up before the match [Source: Reuters]

Macarthur FC of Australia has been banned from signing new players until they pay compensation to former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke, who was awarded damages after his dismissal as coach last year.

Football Australia announced yesterday that FIFA has imposed this sanction on the Sydney-based club, which they are required to enforce as part of their membership in the global governing body.

Yorke departed Macarthur in January 2023 following a heated outburst in the locker room after a loss, during which he likened his players to a “pub team” and criticized the club’s management, referring to them as “Muppets.”