City keeps pressure on Arsenal

[Source: BBC Sport]

Manchester City reduced the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to five points after a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton.

Erling Haaland scored twice, including a well-taken bicycle kick.

Jack Grealish also got on the board along with Julian Alvarez from the penalty spot.

In other results, Manchetser United beat Everton 2-0, Aston Villa registered a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, Newcastle edged Brentford 2-1, West Ham defeated Fulham 1-0, Tottenham won 2-1 against Brighton, Wolves upset Chelsea 1-0 and Bournemouth defeated Leicester 1-0.