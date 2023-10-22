Charlton remembered as Man United beat Sheffield United

[Source: Reuters]

On a solemn day for Manchester United after the death of Bobby Charlton, manager Erik ten Hag was pleased his team could honour one of the club’s greatest players with a victory on Saturday.

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 to climb to eighth in the Premier League table.

When Diogo Dalot scored the 77th-minute winner with a brilliant strike from 25 yards out, the Manchester fans in the away end rose to their feet chanting “There’s only one Bobby Charlton!”

Manchester United and Sheffield United players came out in black armbands at Bramall lane after news of the death of Charlton at 86, and fans held up signs and jerseys bearing his name.

Defender Harry Maguire said hearing about Charlton’s death had dampened the mood during the team’s game preparations.

United captain Bruno Fernandes carried out a wreath and placed it on the Bramall Lane pitch during pre-game introductions, with a tribute reading “In loving memory of Sir Bobby Charlton, a great player and even greater man. With deepest gratitude for your service, from everyone at Manchester United.”

There were a smattering of boos from Sheffield United fans when Charlton’s death was announced, and a minute’s silence for both Charlton and those affected by the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza turned into a minute of applause.

Ten Hag said the news hit the team hard.

Charlton was a key figure in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, playing alongside his brother Jack, and he made 758 appearances for United, scoring 249 goals.

Manchester United plan to have a book of condolence open for fans at their stadium on Sunday.