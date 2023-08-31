Champions League draw

[Source: BBC Sport]

Newcastle United will play European giants Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in Group F of the 2023-24 Champions League.

The Magpies, in the group stage for the first time since 2002-03, face three sides who have all at least reached the final in the past 16 years.

Manchester United will play Bayern Munich, while holders Manchester City are in the same group as RB Leipzig.

Article continues after advertisement

Arsenal have been paired with Sevilla and Celtic face Atletico Madrid.

Group stage draw in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, MANCHESTER UNITED, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, ARSENAL, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, CELTIC

Group F: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, NEWCASTLE

Group G: MANCHESTER CITY, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

The group stages will run from 19 September to 13 December, with the final at Wembley on 1 June.