Canada beats 10-man Peru 1-0 in Copa America

[Source: Reuters]

A second-half strike from forward Jonathan David helped Canada secure a 1-0 victory over 10-man Peru in their Copa America Group A match in Kansas City today to raise hopes of a top-two finish and a spot in the knockout stages.

While Canada had the majority of possession in the first half, Peru had the better chances, with Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau pulling off a sharp save to deny Piero Quispe, while Gianluca Lapadula had a goal ruled out for offside.

The momentum swung in Canada’s favour after the break, as Peru defender Miguel Araujo was sent off following a VAR check for a heavy challenge, before Lille attacker David coolly slotted home in the 74th minute to cap off a swift counterattack.

Article continues after advertisement

Crepeau came to Canada’s rescue in stoppage time by twice denying efforts from substitute Paolo Guerrero as the North American side held on to seal their first-ever Copa America win and go level with Argentina, who play Chile in New Jersey later on Tuesday.