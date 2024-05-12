Burnley relegated after 2-1 loss at Spurs

[Source: Reuters]

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur left Vincent Kompany’s side five points from the safety zone with one game remaining.

The result left 19th-placed Burnley with 25 points from 37 games, giving them no chance of moving out of the drop zone as they became the second team to go down after Sheffield United’s relegation was confirmed last month.

It marked a second relegation from the top flight in three seasons for Burnley, who bounced back to the Premier League last year as winners of the Championship but found themselves out of their depth this season.

“Today the Premier League is over but tomorrow we start day one of doing everything we can to get back to the Premier League,” Kompany told BBC Sport.

“I’m not here sulking and feeling sorry for us but if you take every game, every season as a learning experience, this is a step we need to get into our game.”

Burnley had hope when they took the lead after Sander Berge won the ball in midfield and the visitors launched a counter-attack, with the midfielder finding Jacob Bruun Larsen who finished expertly.

Pedro Porro equalised just after the half-hour mark when the Spurs right back powered through on goal from the right wing and finished his solo run with a fierce strike that gave Burnley keeper Arijanet Muric no chance.

Muric made two superb saves to keep Burnley in the game, denying James Maddison when he embarked on a solo run into the box, before coming to the rescue again when Pape Sarr pulled the trigger near the edge of the box.

Muric could do nothing to stop Micky van de Ven in the 82nd minute, however, when the Dutch defender curled a fine shot into the bottom corner to consign the visitors to relegation.

The result also kept Spurs’ slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive. The London side are four points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with two games left for both sides.

“We were dominant enough, their keeper was outstanding today and we had enough chances,” Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said. “It should have been a more comfortable victory but the most important thing is we won the game.

“Irrespective of where we finish (in the league), it’s important that we strengthen in the off season and I know the players who have been through this year will come back strongly.”