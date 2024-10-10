Bula Boys ready for Solomon Islands

Fiji Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman believes his side is fully prepared for their FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifier clash against the Solomon Islands tomorrow.

He says the boys have been working tirelessly over the past two weeks, and they are eager to get their campaign underway.

Sherman believes he has done all he can to prepare these players, now it’s down to them to get on the field and get the job done.

Article continues after advertisement

He mentions that while the boys are excited for their clash against the Solomon Islanders tonight, they need to be vigilant on the field as their Pacific counterparts will be looking to secure a win for their opener.

“You know I have a specific way of working, in terms of how the weeks are divided into phases of play where it’s attack or defense. And so we’ve worked over that consistently now over the past 11 days and then we’ll work on the final stages tomorrow and into the game.”

The side will need to top their pool against Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia and Solomon Islands to have a good chance at qualifying for the World Cup.

The side will be playing their first game at home, while their remaining two matches will be held in Papua New Guinea.

They face the Solomon Islands at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 7 pm tonight.