BOG, IDC in Suva

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Football enthusiasts are in for a treat as the upcoming pair of major football tournaments are set to unfold in Suva.

The Fiji Football Association has officially announced that the HFC Bank Stadium will host the semi-finals and final of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream BOG. Scheduled for September 16th.

The semi-finals will be followed by the grand final on the subsequent day.

Article continues after advertisement

Although the pool matches had their kickoff in Nadi, the Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf, has expressed that due to the presence of Suva, Navua, and either Rewa or Labasa in the semi-finals, a significant crowd is anticipated at the venue.

Adding to the excitement, Lautoka will also be competing in the semi-finals.

Furthermore, Yusuf has affirmed that the last two pool matches — Labasa against Ba and Tailevu Naitasiri versus Nadi — are slated to take place in Nadi on September 14th.

Looking ahead, he has also confirmed that the Courts Inter District Championships are on the horizon and will unfold in Suva during the month of October.