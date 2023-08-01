BOG decision soon

The Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants semi-finals and finals are under consideration to be held in mid-September, pending confirmation from the Fiji Football Association board members after tonight’s meeting.

This decision comes as district players will be participating in the Under-23 team for the OFC Olympic Qualifiers and the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup 2023 later this month.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf, mentions that they will decide whether to schedule the matches a week after the pool games or defer them to mid-September to accommodate the availability of all players from the Fiji U23 and Fiji Beach teams.

Article continues after advertisement

The BOG semi-final and final were initially planned for the 19th and 20th of this month, a week after the pool games in Nadi.