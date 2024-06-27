Begg set for first team

With the Fiji football team getting ready for the OFC Men’s Nations Cup semi-final match-up this afternoon against Vanuatu, there is good news on the horizon for some reps.

Midfield sensation Nabil Begg is set to get a first team contract with Auckland City upon his return to the club and will be seen playing more at Kiwitea Street.

With Liam Gillion moving away from City to join new A League franchise, Auckland FC, Begg is seen as the ideal replacement.

Another player who is on the city radar is Rewa’s Setareki Hughes, who is set to be offered a trial by the club.

Auckland City FC insiders say Hughes has been impressive and will be given a chance of a possible contract should he be able to prove his worth.

Defender Sterling Vasconcellos is also being looked at by a club playing in the top league in New Zealand, while Thomas Dunn most likely to land a trial in either there or in Australia.

Meanwhile, Fiji takes on Vanuatu at 4pm before which at 12pm, New Zealand plays Tahiti in the semi-finals of the OFC Men’s Nations Cup.