Bayern ready for Villa clash

[Source: Reuters]

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane remains a doubt for their Champions League clash at Aston Villa on Wednesday, coach Vincent Kompany said, but the Bundesliga leaders are looking to enjoy their experience despite his potential absence.

Kane scored four goals to lead Bayern to a 9-2 demolition of visitors Dinamo Zagreb in their opener, contributing to a record for the most goals by one team in a Champions League match.

The England striker, however, failed to have a shot in their 1-1 draw against Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday before picking up an injury after a knock late on.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bayern coach expects his players to enjoy the challenge against Unai Emery’s in-form Premier League side Villa.

Forward Serge Gnabry, who played for Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion before moving to Germany, was upbeat about his return to England.

Bayern will hope to keep up their recent run of form in what will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Villa winning the 1982 European Cup final 1-0 against the German side to lift their only major European trophy.