Baby Kulas suffers huge defeat

[Source: FIFA Women's World Cup/ Facebook]

In their much-anticipated debut at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, the Baby Kulas faced a daunting challenge against the Brazil U-20 team, resulting in a 9-0 loss.

The match was a tough introduction to the rigors of international competition for the young Fijian side.

Despite the scoreline, the Baby Kulas showed resilience and determination throughout the game, gaining crucial experience at this elite level.

The Baby Kulas are now turning their attention to their upcoming clash with Canada, scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The team is expected to regroup and apply the lessons learned from their opening match as they continue their campaign.