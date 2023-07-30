Ba looks to improve standings

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Dai-ichi West Ba will host Nadi in round 14 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League today.

Ba, playing on home ground, aims to improve their standings on the point’s ladder. Currently, Ba sits in eighth place on the ladder.

In other matches, Tavua will take on Lautoka at the Garvey Park in Tavua, Rewa will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori.

Suva will host Navua at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm and you can catch the LIVE commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.