Ba books last four spot

The Ba Muslim team continues to make waves in the Tebara FANCA ICC currently underway at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The side known for their prowess and agility defeated Suva 2-0 this afternoon to book their spot in the quarterfinals.

The goals were scored by Mohammed Mozeel Mobeen and Mosim Khan.

Meanwhile, Nadi is currently hosting Varavu before Drasa battles Cuvu.

Other matches scheduled today will see rivals, Sydney Mulomulo taking on Maigania, Sabeto will face off Valley United before the star-studded Lautoka side faces Danemora United.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the semifinals and finals on Radio Fiji Two.