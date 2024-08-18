Ba beats Nadroga

Penisoni Tirau [Source: Ba Football Association / Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Ba football side has moved to fourth on the Digicel Fiji Premier League standings after beating Nadroga 4-2 today.

The win means Ba now have 22 points and move from fifth to fourth.

Ba managed to score two goals on either side of the half.

They were leading 2-1 at half time with goals to Penisoni Tirau and Suliano Tawanakoro.

Etonia Dogalau and Ratu Tauvoli added another two goals for the side in the second half.

In another match today, Navua and Rewa ended their clash in a nil-all draw.