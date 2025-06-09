Auvray questions lengthy VAR review after penalty decision

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray has weighed in on the lengthy VAR review that led to Solomon Kings’ second goal from the penalty spot in their recent OFC Pro League clash.

The decision came after an extended check, halting momentum at a crucial stage of the match.

While Auvray stopped short of directly criticising the outcome, he made his stance clear on the use of technology in such moments.

Article continues after advertisement

“Whether it’s for us or not for us, I told the referee, I’m a big fan of human beings. So I don’t mind somebody making a mistake. So the momentum of the game keeps going. So that’s my opinion, whether it’s for us or the other team.”

The French coach suggested that maintaining the flow of the game is more important than prolonged reviews, emphasising his preference for on-field decisions even if they are not perfect.

Bula FC will now look to regroup as they continue their campaign in the OFC Pro League against South Island United tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.