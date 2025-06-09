Auvray backs young brigade despite setback

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray believes the club’s long-term vision remains on track despite last night’s 2–0 loss to Solomon Kings in the OFC Pro League.

With several teenagers featuring prominently, the match served as another step in the development of the club’s emerging talent.

While the result did not go their way, Auvray says growth and learning remain the priority.

“That’s the idea. We know that they have to play if we want them to grow and learn. They will make mistakes like today.”

The French coach acknowledged that patience will be required as the young squad continues to mature.

“But at the end of the day, there’s a lot of potential. We have to be patient with them. And obviously, some of them still have to learn a lot.”

Auvray noted clear improvement late in the match, particularly in the final stages.

“But it’s coming together, especially the last 30 minutes. I found it was very, very good.”

Despite the setback, Auvray remains confident in the direction the team is heading.

Bula FC play South Island United on Tuesday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

