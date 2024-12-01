Auckland All Stars retain Pacific Cup title

Auckland All Stars celebrate after their first goal

The NZFFI Auckland All Stars once again dominated the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup after beating Manukau All Stars 2-0 in the final at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

It did not take much time for the Josaia Bukalidi-coached side to settle as they opened the account just in the 4th minute through Eber Ramirez.

The Auckland side did not look back from then on and Nicolas Bobadilla increased their lead in the 17th minute.

Laced with Fijian players in the likes of Beniamino Mateinaqara in goal and Samuela Drudru upfront with former Ba player Rinal Prasad, the Auckland side continued to dominate throughout the match, not giving Manukau any room to fight back as the final score remained 2-0.