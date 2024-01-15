Aston Villa stay third after 0-0 draw at Everton

[Source: Reuters]

Aston Villa missed the chance to go level at the top of the Premier League when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at Goodison Park, as they dominated possession but were unable to break down a stubborn home side.

Villa moved to 43 points from 21 games, level with second-placed Manchester City, but two behind league leaders Liverpool. Both those clubs have played a game fewer. Everton are now a point clear of the relegation zone with 17 from their 21 matches.

The visitors had several chances to open the scoring, but the best opportunity in the game fell to Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin when he raced clear one-on-one with Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, but had his effort saved.

Article continues after advertisement

Both sides had goals correctly chalked off by the Video Assistant Referee for offside and Everton will be the happier with the point, while Villa manager Unai Emery may well view it as a missed opportunity and two dropped after his first 0-0 draw in 97 games in the Premier League.

It is the longest a manager has gone in the competition’s history before being involved in a goalless draw.

It took more than three minutes to make the decision, during which time both sets of supporters chanted in unison their displeasure at the use of the VAR system.

Martinez also saved from James Garner, diving low to his left, while at the other end Matty Cash saw his goal-bound effort blocked and John McGinn’s follow-up was cleared off the line.

Captain Seamus Coleman made his 355th appearance in the Premier League for Everton, a club record.