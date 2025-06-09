Another loss for Bula FC

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

The Extra Bula FC suffered another loss in the OFC Pro League after going down 2-nil to Solomon Kings in Australia last night.

Solomon Kings scored on either side of the half to ensure they make three wins from their last four matches.

To their credit, Bula FC raised their game in the second period but were still struggling to create much in the way of clear chances.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Stephane Auvray turned to his bench, bringing on Roy Krishna, Fergus Gillion and Kaile Auvray in an attempt to turn the tide and find a way back into the contest.

Young Maikah Dau had a half chance to level the score but slashing his subsequent effort high and wide when he should have hit the target.

Fifteen minutes of additional time was signaled, but it wasn’t to be for Bula and Solomon Kings held on cement their position in third.

Bula FC play South Island United on Tuesday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.