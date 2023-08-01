American Samoa withdraws from OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier

American Samoa has withdrawn from the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier 2023, and has been referred to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

OFC has confirmed their withdrawal, resulting in a revised match schedule for Group A.

The group now consists of three teams, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, and Fiji.

New Zealand will play their first match against PNG on the 27th of this month, followed by a match against Fiji on the 30th.

The final pool game will be between PNG and Fiji on September 2nd.

The semi-finals will be played on the 6th of September while the final will be on the 9th.