Flooded bridge no barrier to Coral Coast 7s dream

A flooded bridge was never going to stop Farasiko Tubananuku.

The 24-year-old from Navosa braved rising waters at the Navala crossing to answer a last-minute call-up to the 14th McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s, a moment that has since gone viral and captured the true spirit of the game.

Tubananuku was filmed crossing the flooded bridge to reach his transport, determined to link up with the New Zealand Fijian Cavaliers 7s side after being named injury cover for Fiji Airways Fiji 7s rep Mosese Naura.

With heavy rain lashing the area throughout the day, Tubananuku says faith guided him through the risky crossing when the call came.

“When I got the call from Pio Tuwai, it was flooding in the village and the rain had not stopped from morning to evening. The bridge was already flooded when my phone rang and Pio asked me to come in as injury cover. I said yes straight away. I thank God for protecting me and giving me this chance to play at the Coral Coast 7s, something I did not think would happen this year.”

He says the opportunity was simply too big to pass up.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was not going to let a flooded bridge stop me from being part of this tournament.”

Now settled in with the Cavaliers, Tubananuku says he is grateful to be part of a quality squad and is eager to learn from some of the best players in the sevens game.

The New Zealand Fijian Cavaliers will face Uso Tasi at 12.48pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

