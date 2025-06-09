Fiji’s World Cup focus shifts to pre-tournament build-up

[Source: File Photo]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says the expanded 24-team Rugby World Cup format will not change Fiji’s mindset heading into the 2027 tournament.

With one fewer pool match and a new round-of-16 knockout stage introduced, Byrne believes Fiji’s biggest priority is securing the right preparation well before the tournament kicks off.

He says quality opposition and big-stage exposure for players will be vital to ensuring Fiji arrives battle-ready for the knockout rounds.

“We normally have four pool games; there’s only going to be three. So our pool matches are getting through those and getting ready for round 16. It’s probably what we do prior to the World Cup that’s important… there’s an opportunity for players to sense the big stage before the big stage arrives.”

Byrne says the Flying Fijians are now exploring strong warm-up matches that can mirror the high-intensity build-up enjoyed by major nations like France and England before the 2023 World Cup.

He adds that once the tournament begins, Fiji must be ready to transition quickly from pool play into sudden-death rugby, first the round of 16, then the quarter-finals, semi-finals and ultimately the final.

