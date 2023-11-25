Fiji’s oldest Olympian passes away

The late Sitiveni Moceidreke [Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

The national athletics fraternity is mourning the loss of Fiji’s oldest Olympian Sitiveni Moceidreke.

In a statement, the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee and Team Fiji family says it extends its condolences to Moceidreke’s family following his passing.

Moceidreke competed in the men’s 100 metres and 200 metres event at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Italy, a historic moment as it was only the second time Fiji participated in the global spectacle.

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

His notable achievements include breaking Josefa Levula’s 200-metre record and his enduring national record of 10.4 seconds in the 100-metre, which stood unchallenged for 17 years.

He went on to represent Fiji at the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Perth, Australia, where he clinched a bronze medal in the 200 metres.

Moceidreke was 86 at the time of his passing.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru led a government delegation yesterday to Nadi to pay their respects to Moceidreke.