Fijiana falls short against France

Fiji Airways women’s 7s team mounted a spirited second-half comeback, but a dominant first-half display from France proved decisive as they secured a 24-14 victory at the Hong Kong 7s.

The French side wasted no time asserting their dominance, capitalizing on Fiji’s early discipline issues to earn multiple penalty tries.

By halftime, Les Bleues had stormed to a commanding 17-0 lead, with Fiji struggling to gain momentum.

Article continues after advertisement

However, our national women’s team came out firing in the second half, showing their renowned attacking flair.

They struck back with two penalty tries of their own in quick succession, narrowing the gap to 14-17 and putting the pressure back on their European opponents.

Just as Fiji looked poised to turn the game around, France once again found an opening, sealing the victory with yet another penalty try.

Their tactical discipline and ability to exploit Fijian infringements proved the difference in a fiercely contested match.

They will meet Great Britain next at 3.25 pm tomorrow.

The Hong Kong 7s is currently being held at Kai Tak stadium.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.