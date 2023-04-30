Fijiana Drua survives to reach final

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua rallied late to beat the Waratahs 20-17 in an intense Super W semi-final match.

The win propels the Drua to the final and keeps their title defense campaign alive.

It was an early scare for the Drua as the Tahs scored three quick tries to take a comfortable lead.

It was also a wake up call for the defending champions as they got their act together and prop Siteri Rasolea got on them on the board with a crucial try.

Three minutes later the Inoke Male coached side was in again, this time through Vani Arei, bridging the gap in the scoreline.

Fijiana Drua trailed 12-17 at halftime.

Suva rugby player Luisa Tisolo brought the scores to 15-17 after Fijiana was awarded a penalty just two minutes into the second half.

It was a sea-saw second half encounter with both team showing desperation in attack and defense.

With less than 20 minutes to play, the Drua showed much respect to the ball, keeping possession and earning important penalties.

After a number of phases, the Drua got their breakthrough through Arei to take the lead 20-17 for the first time in the match.

Nerves were high I’m the last five minutes as the Tahs were in attack, with play concentrated just meters away from the Drua’s tryline.

The Drua’s defense while tested, stood tall to win over possession and clear play further away from the red zone.

Fate was on captain Bitila Tawake’s hand in the last second line-out and she excuted with perfection as Evivi Senikarivi did the honors of kicking the ball out.