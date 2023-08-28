Fijian Passport is needed to represent the country: Lakhan

Pacific Games President Vidya Lakhan.

Domain owners of events determine whether a particular athlete can represent their country or not.

This was confirmed by Pacific Games President Vidya Lakhan in a press conference yesterday.

Lakhan also clarified any athlete who wishes to represent the country should be holding a Fijian passport.

“The eligibility criteria for athletes to participate in international events is the domain of the event’s owner. They determine who can and who cannot participate in the event. It is not determined by the country of the participating athlete, not the country that decides but the owners of the events.”

He adds that it is also a requirement for individuals to be residing in the country for a minimum of five years.

“It is a must. The entry to this game is by passport. It does not matter whether you have ancestral links to Fiji or are in the VKB or have lived here for 50 years. If you do not have the passport of the country you want to represent you cannot participate in the Pacific Games.”

He says he is also aware that for the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games, the same criteria are laid.



This was his response to the Minster for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru’s article on FBC News.

Saukuru in an interview says that anyone who has, even maternal links to Fiji, to the Vola ni Kawa Bula, or links to ancestors who used to stay in the country before leaving for overseas is eligible to participate in events without the need of a Fijian passport.

He adds they just need to provide proof of their links to Fiji in order to represent the country.