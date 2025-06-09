Fiji rugby legend Alivereti Dere passes away

The late former Fiji Bati, Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s great Alivereti Dere. [Photo: FNRL]

Former Fiji Bati, Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s great Alivereti Dere has passed away.

Dere, who proudly represented Fiji in rugby sevens, rugby union and rugby league, is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the sport in the country.

The Fiji National Rugby League confirmed the passing of the former Fiji Bati captain last night, describing him as a trailblazer whose contribution to the game went beyond the field.

Dere was a member of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians from 1986 to 1991, earning national honours during a significant era for Fijian rugby.

After his playing career, he continued to serve the sport, including a stint as head coach of the national men’s 7s team in 2011, where he played a role in guiding and mentoring elite local talent.

As a mark of respect, the FNRL has announced that all its programmes will be placed on hold over the next few weeks until Dere’s burial.

Tributes have begun to pour in for a man remembered not only for his achievements, but for his leadership, humility and lifelong service to Fijian rugby.

