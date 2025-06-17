Fiji Outrigger hopeful of podium finish at Mini Games

[ Source: Fiji Outrigger/ Facebook ]

Fiji Outrigger is setting its sights on a podium finish in the Va’a Competition at the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau later this month.

With less than two weeks until the Games commence, head coach Stanley Ooms says the team is in a race against time to finalize preparations and ensure the paddlers reach peak performance.

Ooms has been trying different combinations over the past few weeks, to find the best pair for each event.

“Just a final addressing with different combinations to ensure we have the right ones when we get to Palau to also allow for any mishaps we might have to illnesses or anything like that.”

The national Va’a side for the Mini Games consists of 22 athletes, 11 male and female paddlers.

The Team Fiji contingent will leave for Palau on the 27th and the 28th of this month.

