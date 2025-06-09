Fiji FA introduces one-code rule for players

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf.[Source:Fiji FA/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association has introduced a new registration policy requiring players to commit to a single discipline, either football or futsal, for the upcoming season.

The rule, which applies to club-level competitions, prevents players from registering in both codes simultaneously.

FFA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf said the decision supports the long-term growth of the game.

Yusuf says players will need to commit to one code, and this commitment allows them to focus on their training, preparation, and development, which will ultimately raise the standard of both football and futsal in Fiji.

He also clarifies that the policy will not automatically apply to regional competitions, leaving the decision to individual member associations.

The Fiji FA CEO goes on to say that member associations that wish to align their competitions with FFA regulations are encouraged to do so.

However, they must formally notify the FFA Registration Department to ensure the necessary changes are implemented in the COMET registration system.

