Fiji Baseball begins MoU initiation with Nihon University

The Fiji Islands Baseball & Softball Association (FIBSA) began its initiation to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nihon University, College of International Relations yesterday.

Nihon College is located in Mishima City, Japan.

The initiative was developed by Kazunobu Suzuki a former JICA officer in Fiji who now works for the university and Inoke Niubalavu the secretary general of FIBSA.

The project aims to develop Youth Community Leaders through Baseball and Environmental Conservation in close cooperation between FIBSA and Nihon University using the sport of baseball as a vehicle to champion environmental conservation.

The three-day activity focuses on the Baseball five clinic and presentation on environmental conservation initiatives in which Fiji Baseball players will be involved in the future such as cleanup campaigns, mangrove planting, and recycling of plastic bottles.

The exchange program will see Fijian baseball players traveling to the university next year for four weeks of high-level baseball training and so as the university players travel to Fiji to conduct clinics through the Fiji Baseball development programs with some environmental conservation and cultural activities.